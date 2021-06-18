Skip to Content

Curry, Harris help 76ers stay alive, hold off Hawks 104-99

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointes and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young’s 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday in Philadelphia. Tobias Harris also had 24 points, making four free throws in the final 13 seconds to protect the lead. Joel Embiid added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Associated Press

