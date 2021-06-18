‘Fetching Brews’ charity run

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WBNG)-- The Susquehanna SPCA and the Clark's Sports Center are teaming up to offer a charity run.

Saturday, June 19 the Fetching Brews Run/Walk will feature multiple races beginning at the Brewery Ommegang as well as neighboring breweries in Cooperstown.

The SQSPCA is weeks away from moving into a new shelter and Executive Director, Stacie Haynes said events like this help the shelter's annual fund which provides animals with the supplies they need.

"It's really important for us to make sure that we keep an eye on events like this that will help our annual fund," said Haynes. "We have to be able to provide our animals with all of the food, nutrition, and care that they need."

The run/walk beings at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

To make a donation click here.