Govt: Forced-labor case defendant posed as psychology expert

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a judge to limit what jurors can hear of the psychological history of victims in a forced labor case, saying they were manipulated by a man who posed as a mental health expert and was there before or after some attempted suicide. Prosecutors made their request Friday in the case against 61-year-old Lawrence Ray. Ray awaits trial on charges that he forced vulnerable college students into prostitution or unpaid labor. Ray has pleaded not guilty. He has been incarcerated since his February 2020 arrest. He was charged with manipulating the women to do as he wished over the span of a decade starting in 2010.