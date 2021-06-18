Greek pilot charged with murdering UK wife, staging robbery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek helicopter pilot has been charged with the murder of his British-Greek wife Caroline Crouch after being led to court in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest. A lawyer for the 33-year-old suspect, Babis Anagnostopoulos, said he had confessed to the crime after initially claiming that his wife had died during a robbery at their home near Athens. Investigators said he had killed the family dog to stage the robbery and that data from the victim’s smartwatch as well as other electronic devices had helped establish inconsistencies in the suspect’s initial testimony. The couple’s infant daughter was unharmed.