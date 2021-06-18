Harris to visit Pittsburgh amid push for infrastructure plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Pittsburgh on Monday with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The visit to the presidential battleground state comes as President Joe Biden’s administration pushes a massive infrastructure plan in Congress. Biden originally went to Pittsburgh on March 31 to unveil a $2.3 trillion plan in what he billed as “a once-in-a-generation investment in America” that would also undo tax cuts for corporations under Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. Biden is hoping for a deal with Republicans who are resisting his big ideas and trimming the potential spending, but he also is trying to assure Democrats that he won’t leave behind their priorities.