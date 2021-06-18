Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA’s top playoff seeds, Philadelphia and Utah, are facing elimination. The 76ers have blown leads of 18 and 26 points in back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks, who now lead the Eastern Conference semifinal series 3-2. Seth Curry says the 76ers are “grown men” and should not have psychological scars from losing big leads in back-to-back losses. Led by Trae Young, the Hawks are attempting to advance to a conference final for only the second time since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Jazz also facing a must-win game as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference against the Los Angeles Clippers.

UNDATED (AP) — Ben Simmons’ foul-shooting woes so far in the playoffs aren’t just obvious. They’re unprecedented. The Philadelphia guard is 22 for 67 from the line so far in this postseason. He’s down to 32.8% after going 4-for-14 in Philadelphia’s Game 5 loss to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night. And nobody in NBA playoff history, with that many attempts in a single postseason, has ever been worse from the line.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins wants to put a very forgettable run with Washington in the past. The 24-year-old first-round pick is eager for a fresh start in Pittsburgh and the opportunity to carve out a role in a crowded quarterback room that’s headlined by two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers signed Haskins to a futures contract in January, giving him a second chance after he flamed out in the nation’s capital in less than two seasons. He was 3-10 as a starter in two seasons in Washington.