Here’s how you can attend CHOW’s Food & Dairy distribution event

(WBNG) -- Tomorrow, Saturday, June 19th, CHOW, The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, will host a food and dairy distribution event at the Greater Faith & Deliverance, which is located at 219 Oak Street in Binghamton.

The day begins at 10am and runs until 1pm.

Les Aylesworth, Director of Chow, said that anyone is welcome to attend and discussed the importance of the public having access to food.

"We know since the pandemic, food insecurity has really been on people's radars and so we know in a community like ours statistics say there's been a lot of growth in people who are "food insecure,"" explained Aylesworth, adding, "It's risen by thousands of people."

Aylesworth adds that CHOW is always accepting and looking for either food or fiscal donations. $1 at CHOW equals 5 meals for the community.

To stay in contact with CHOW or for more information, you can visit their website, follow them on Facebook @CHOWFresh or call them at (607) 724-9130.