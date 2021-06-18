How does the forecast look for Father’s Day weekend?

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers taper by 7-8PM. Conditions remain dry until after midnight when scattered showers and storms develop 40%. Precipitation come to an end by daybreak. Low of 62 (57-62). Winds out of the south, southwest at 7-15 mph.



SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening 40% PM. High of 83 (80-85). Winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance for a lingering shower early 20%. Patchy fog may develop. Low of 58 (55-60). Winds light.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to sunny. Stray shower possible 20% PM. High of 83. Low of 62.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Passing showers moving through the Southern Tier early this evening will taper off by 7PM giving way to dry conditions before midnight. From midnight until daybreak, passing showers will develop.



Saturday will start off dry but during the afternoon hours expect scattered showers and thunder storms to develop. By no means will it be a washout but just remain weather aware during the second half of the day.



Father's Day is shaping up to be pretty nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies, although it will be on the warm side with temperatures in the 80s. Enjoy the nice weather however because there is more rain in the forecast for the first half of next week.