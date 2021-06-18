Israel to send 1M coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year. Israel, which has reopened after vaccinating some 85% of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with the 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The agreement was announced by the new Israeli government that was sworn in on Sunday. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank.