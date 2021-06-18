Man admits threatening Missouri, Tennessee congressmen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 63-year-old southwest Missouri man has admitted that he threatened congressmen from Missouri and Tennessee. Federal prosecutors say Kenneth Hubert of Marionville, Missouri, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of threatening to assault a U.S. official. He admitted calling U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection and saying the congressmen should have a noose around his neck. Hubert also admitted calling U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee in May 2019 and also threatening him with a noose. Hurbert said he made the threats because he was upset with comments the two congressmen had made.