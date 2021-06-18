Mexican elderly lose work as grocery baggers, protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as grocery store baggers. Baggers over 60 had expected to return to stores last month as pandemic restrictions eased in Mexico City. But Walmart de Mexico, the country’s biggest retailer, announced this week that they wouldn’t be allowed back. The retail chain said customers no longer wanted other people touching their groceries. The non-contractual baggers used to get tips, but not wages. Many have held protests outside stores, saying the bagging work helped them psychologically and financially.