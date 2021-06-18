Nets, Bucks set for winner-take-all game 7

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 215.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks face off in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The Bucks won the last matchup 104-89. Khris Middleton scored 38 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Kevin Durant totaled 32 points in the loss for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 26-16 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the NBA with 26.8 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 10.9.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the NBA leader with 37.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant leads the Nets scoring 26.9 points per game, and is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Harden is averaging 13.9 points and six assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 28.1 points and is adding 11.0 rebounds. Middleton is averaging 23.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nets: Averaging 112.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 43.9% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 107.2 points, 52.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ankle).

Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.