Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians have protested after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. They briefly clashed with Israeli police, leaving three demonstrators wounded. A series of far more violent clashes at the site in April and May helped ignite last month’s 11-day Gaza war. This time, the police refrained from entering the compound and appeared to act with more restraint, possibly on the orders of Israel’s newly sworn-in government. The Red Crescent emergency service said two Palestinians were wounded by rubber-coated bullets and a third by a thrown stone. The site is revered by Jews and Muslims, and has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.