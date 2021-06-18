Skip to Content

Pennsylvania’s employment grew in May, as labor force shrank

10:14 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate shrank in May and payrolls grew, even as the labor force contracted. State figures released Friday show Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.9% from April’s adjusted rate. The national rate was 5.8%. In a survey of households, the labor force shrank by 6,000, as the number of employed grew by 10,000. In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania grew by 18,500. Pennsylvania has regained about 60% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. The education and health services and leisure and hospitality sectors led all gainers, while construction lost the most jobs.

