Rumble Ponies come up short against Sea Dogs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs in the fourth game of the series Friday night.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 1 (11-28), Sea Dogs - 4 (24-16)

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead against Portland in the third with a solo home run from Will Toffey.

The Sea Dogs would break through in the sixth inning with a homer from Tanner Nishioka to tie the game. The Sea Dogs would extend the lead in the seventh and eighth innings.

Oscar De La Cruz had a no-hitter through five and a third innings. De La Cruz finished with five strikeouts.

Binghamton and Portland continue the series Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.