Sharpton condemns Honolulu police shooting of Black man

HONOLULU (AP) — Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is condemning the Honolulu Police Department in the fatal shooting of a Black man as various versions of what led to his death emerge. Sharpton weighed in after lawyers for Lindani Myeni’s widow this week released doorbell footage showing the 29-year-old apologized when his presence at a home confused the occupants, who called 911. It’s unclear what Myeni was doing there. A lawyer for the tourists who were staying in the house say he walked in, rummaged through the house and claimed to own a cat there.