UK’s Conservatives suffer defeat in ‘blue wall’ seat

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has lost a special election for a Parliament seat it held for decades. In a surprising result, the Liberal Democrats easily won Thursday’s election in Chesham and Amersham. The region is 35 miles northwest of London. The reasons for the Conservatives’ heavy defeat varied, though national issues such as the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its pro-Brexit stance clearly played a role. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the result sent a “shockwave through British politics” by showing that the “blue wall” of Conservative seats in southern England could be vulnerable.