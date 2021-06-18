Young woman volunteer firefighter awarded $1,500 scholarship

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Fireman's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2021 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer volunteer scholarship to Kenna Abell of Binghamton.

Abell plans to attend King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. in the fall. She intends to major in physician assistant studies. Her scholarship is for the amount of $1,500.

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant's volunteer service to their community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention and other projects.

Abell said the most valuable asset of being a volunteer firefighter is the community that it fosters among other members.

In a news release, Abell said:

"My fellow firefighters have seen me at most lowest and highest points. Being a young female firefighter is different from male volunteers, especially when I’m the only one in the station. I have about 50 “dads.” They all watch over me and protect me during calls and make sure I am learning and progressing with my training.”

The Fireman's Association was founded in 1872.