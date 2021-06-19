76ers put Process legacy on the line in Game 7 vs Hawks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have not played like a top seed in the East against the Atlanta Hawks. The series is tied 3-3 and Game 7 is Sunday. The Sixers are trying to make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. The Hawks made it in 2015. The Hawks have already won two games in Philadelphia. They rallied from 26 points down in Game 5 and beat the Sixers. But they lost at home in Game 6. The Sixers have waited for this moment since they began their rebuild in 2013 and pinned their championship hopes on Joel Embiid and fellow All-Star Ben Simmons to carry them to their first championship since 1983.