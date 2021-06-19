Binghamton community celebrates Juneteenth

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Saturday dozes gathered at Columbus Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

A day filled with food, performances, and music to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

For Juneteenth Committee Member, Rahkiya Brown Juneteenth is more than a celebration, it's a day to recognize freedom.

"Our freedom is very important we have a huge role that we played in the development and the growth of this nation and it should be recognized," Brown said.

Event volunteer, Tyree Cobbins said not everyone completely understands the importance of the day but it should be celebrated and acknowledged by all.

"That's why people need to come out and celebrate it, so that way you know where different days come from and understand why different cultures have certain celebrations, " Cobbins said.

As a recognized Federal holiday, vendor Terri Weather said there is still a lot to be done but is hopeful for change.

"My hope is that we actually have some real systemic change so that people are truly free," said Weathers.

Similarly to every other recognized holiday, Brown said Juneteenth should hold the same importance.

"The kids should have off from school, I would like to see employees getting paid days off from work," said Brown. "Merchandise in the store--a lot of us have to get our shirts custom made because we can't find our shirts in Old Navy or TJ Maxx as you can for fourth of July merchandise."

As for what's next?

Rahkiya Brown said she's hoping to see bigger changes to come in the future, including new laws and hate crime bills.