CHOW partners with church in food distribution event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Today, Greater Faith and Deliverance Ministries hosted a food distribution event with the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW).

Attendees could choose from various food items such as bread, canned goods, meat and dairy products. Community members could take as much as they wanted with zero cost to them.

Susan Chopra, the woman in charge of the distribution, said that community outreach is special to the church and that it is their responsibility to do so as a faithful organization.

"It's just a true blessing. It's just a blessing to be able to help other people, and this organization has helped us and moved us forward with the community," Chopra said.

Greater Faith and Deliverance arrange other free events throughout the year as well as continuing their regularly scheduled events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these events include clothing drives and serving hot meals prepared by the church.