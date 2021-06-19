German expected to start as Yankees host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (44-27, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (36-33, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -130, Athletics +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Oakland will play on Saturday.

The Yankees are 17-17 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Athletics have gone 19-9 away from home. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with an OBP of .377.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-3. James Kaprielian recorded his fourth victory and Tony Kemp went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Wandy Peralta registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 68 hits and has 21 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .607.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.14 ERA

Athletics: 9-1, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.