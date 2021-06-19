Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto struck out five in six uneven innings, Brandon Belt homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Giants won in manager Gabe Kapler’s first game against his former team. Kapler was fired in 2019 after two seasons as the Phillies’ manager. San Francisco has won five straight, 17 of 23 and is a major league-best 45-25.

ATLANTA (AP) — Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young’s 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday in Philadelphia. Tobias Harris also had 24 points, making four free throws in the final 13 seconds to protect the lead. Joel Embiid added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead before holding on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run double to highlight a five-run sixth inning and the Pirates seemingly had the game in hand 11-1. The Indians rallied with six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run. The Pirates bullpen nearly blew the double-digit lead after winning pitcher Chad Kuhl allowed just one run in six innings.