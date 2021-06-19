Here’s where you can participate in Path Through History Weekend

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials and Visit Binghamton have announced locations participating in Path Through History Weekend.

The History Weekend contains in-person and virtual events at various spots on June 19 and 20.

The weekend event is made to showcase New York State's history through historic and cultural destinations.

Participating locations are posted below. An asterisk means the event is virtual:

Phelps Mansion Museum : Learn about the life and work of 19th Century local cabinet maker Orville F. Ronk, as well as explore the beautiful Victorian Mansion

: Learn about the life and work of 19th Century local cabinet maker Orville F. Ronk, as well as explore the beautiful Victorian Mansion Broome County Arts Council : Sculpture & mural tour*

: Sculpture & mural tour* Roberson Museum and Science Center : Tour the historic home of Alonso Roberson and see an original Link organ; view digital planetarium shows (in-person and virtual options available)

: Tour the historic home of Alonso Roberson and see an original Link organ; view digital planetarium shows (in-person and virtual options available) Bundy Museum of History & Art : Visit the historic residence of Harlow Bundy, now home to numerous local historical exhibits and pieces of art

: Visit the historic residence of Harlow Bundy, now home to numerous local historical exhibits and pieces of art Kilmer Mansion : Guided tours, documentary on Kilmer’s Kentucky Derby-winning horse Exterminator and speak with Willis Sharpe Kilmer himself!

: Guided tours, documentary on Kilmer’s Kentucky Derby-winning horse Exterminator and speak with Willis Sharpe Kilmer himself! Ross Park, Ross Park Zoo & Discovery Center of the Southern Tier : Rediscover Binghamton’s oldest park and America’s fifth-oldest zoo and learn about its history; explore the interactive exhibits at Discovery Center & Story Garden

: Rediscover Binghamton’s oldest park and America’s fifth-oldest zoo and learn about its history; explore the interactive exhibits at Discovery Center & Story Garden Castle on the Hill : Guided virtual photo tour with Broome County Historian Roger Luther*

: Guided virtual photo tour with Broome County Historian Roger Luther* Vestal Museum : Empty the Inkpots: History of American Typewriters

: Empty the Inkpots: History of American Typewriters Pitcher’s Mill & NYS Rt. 26 : See the places and meet the people from the Town of Maine’s history*

: See the places and meet the people from the Town of Maine’s history* Broome County Carousels: Recreation Park Carousel, Ross Park Carousel, CFJ Park Carousel, George W. Johnson Park Carousel, West Endicott Park Carousel and Highland Park Carousel

For more information about these events, click here.

Broome County has participated in Path Through History Weekend since 2011.