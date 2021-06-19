Hoskins breaks out of slump with 6 RBIs, Phillies top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were four lead changes in the first three innings before Philadelphia pulled away.