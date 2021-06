The Los Angeles Clippers are the kings of the NBA’s playoff comeback. There have been only eight instances since 1996 of a team rallying to win a playoff game after trailing by at least 25 points. And after a big rally Friday, the Clippers now have three of those comebacks. Also: Donovan Mitchell had a 3-point series for all time, and the NBA is planning to take the day off on July 4 and on July 13, baseball’s All-Star Game.