School went all in for families to keep kids engaged

PHILADEPHIA (AP) — Lisanne Brown stood in her classroom and studied the map of North Philadelphia homes of William Dick Elementary students learning remotely who had near perfect attendance — because it would be her guide that day when she left school to congratulate them. Brown was dressed from head to toe that spring morning as the Philadelphia public school’s mascot: all black fur, whiskers, and tail. For many Philadelphia schools, which function as lifelines in their communities and largely have not had children back inside buildings for most of the year, keeping connections with families has been especially crucial.