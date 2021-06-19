Showers and storms linger this evening

TONIGHT: Scattered to widespread showers and storms begin to taper after sunset. Few may linger until 1AM. Mainly clear skies after the showers. Patchy fog late. Low of 58 (55-60). Winds calm.



SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, humid. Breezy in the afternoon. Stray shower in the afternoon 20% PM. High of 82 (80-85). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 64 (60-65). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers will begin to taper after sunset. A few will linger off to the north before eventually coming to an end after midnight. Patches of fog are possible late.



Father's Day is still looking nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 80s but it will be a bit humid. A stray shower may pass through the Southern Tier in the afternoon but don't cancel any outdoor plans.



Monday will be the first full day of summer and boy will it feel like it. Temperatures in the upper 80s, low 90s plus dew points near 70 degrees. The ingredients will also be in place ahead of a front that could lead to some pretty nasty thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.