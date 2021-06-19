Sore knee threatens Bogdanovic’s status for Hawks in Game 7

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks may be forced to play Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series without Bogdan Bogdanovic, the team’s top 3-point shooter. Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return. Coach Nate McMillan says the soreness is not related to the fracture in the same knee which forced Bogdanovic to miss 25 games this season. McMillan says “I really don’t know” if Bogdanovic can return for the decisive game of the series. The Hawks already have lost De’Andre Hunter to a knee injury.