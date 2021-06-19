Triple shooting kills 2 men, wounds 3-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a triple shooting killed two men and wounded a 3-year-old boy in west Philadelphia over the weekend. Police said the gunfire shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday hit two 23-year-old men multiple times. Both were taken to Presbyterian Hospital by private vehicle and pronounced dead minutes later. The child was shot three times in the leg and was listed in stable condition at the hospital. The city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, noted that many began the day celebrating the designation of Juneteenth as a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery but “we again found ourselves lamenting as an otherwise beautiful afternoon had been sullied with gun violence.”