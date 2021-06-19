Warsaw pride parade back after pandemic break and backlash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw is set to hold the largest gay pride parade in the region after a pandemic-induced break — and amid a backlash in Poland and Hungary against LGBT rights. The Equality Parade on Saturday marks 20 years since the event was first held in the Polish capital. But it has not been held every year. It was banned twice in its early years by a conservative mayor who feared it would promote homosexuality, and last year was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The joyful and colorful celebration comes amid fear of what the future holds for the rights of gay men, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people after setbacks first in Russia, and now in Hungary.