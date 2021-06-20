Diplomats meet in Vienna for more Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — Further talks are taking place between Iran and global powers to try to negotiate and restore a landmark 2015 agreement to contain Iranian nuclear development.

Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain were meeting at a hotel in the Austrian capital on Sunday.

The U.S. does not have a representative at the table when the diplomats meet in Vienna because former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the country out of the deal in 2018.

However, the Biden administration has signaled willingness to rejoin.

A U.S. delegation in Vienna is taking part in indirect talks with Iran.