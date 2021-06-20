Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race

PHOENIX (AP) — Bicyclist Tony Quinones had only just shaken hands with a fellow cyclist and wished him good luck during this weekend’s community road race in an Arizona mountain town. Then he says a scene of horror emerged just several minutes after the start of Saturday’s race, when a truck sped into a crowd of cyclists. He said in an interview Sunday that bodies went over the top of the truck’s hood to the left and the right. Then he saw the cyclist he’d just met on the ground, blood flowing from his head and his nose. Authorities shot the driver of the truck and say seven cyclists suffered critical injuries.