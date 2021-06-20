Famed escapee Buddy the beefalo adjusting to life in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials at a Florida sanctuary say that a bison hybrid who roamed the woods in Connecticut for months after escaping on the way to a slaughterhouse has adjusted to his new life. Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville posted on Facebook this month that Buddy the beefalo “has fully integrated into the herd” and has not tried to escape since the second day after he arrived. The 800- to 900-pound (360- to 410-kilogram) beefalo bolted on Aug. 3, 2020 while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing plant in Plymouth, Connecticut. He was captured in April after wandering onto a farm.