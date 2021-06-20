Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin. San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead. Sammy Long, a 25-year-old left-hander who debuted June 9, won his first major league start. Long allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He retired 10 of his final 11 batters.