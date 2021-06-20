Skip to Content

Glesnes rocket brings Union to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

4:38 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Jakob Glesnes’ blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-all tie with Atlanta United. Trailing 2-0, Cory Burke got Philadelphia on the board at the 84th minute with a follow off a rebound Atlanta keeper Bradley Guzan couldn’t control. Atlanta went up a pair at the 82nd minute when Anton Walkes converted a header off a cross from Brooks Lennon for his first goal of the season. Kacper Przybylko’s own goal at 58 minutes marked the first goal given up by the Union in three games.

Associated Press

