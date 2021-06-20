Glesnes rocket brings Union to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Jakob Glesnes’ blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-all tie with Atlanta United. Trailing 2-0, Cory Burke got Philadelphia on the board at the 84th minute with a follow off a rebound Atlanta keeper Bradley Guzan couldn’t control. Atlanta went up a pair at the 82nd minute when Anton Walkes converted a header off a cross from Brooks Lennon for his first goal of the season. Kacper Przybylko’s own goal at 58 minutes marked the first goal given up by the Union in three games.