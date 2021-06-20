Hawks head to East finals after Game 7 win in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 on Sunday night. Trae Young scored 21 points. Kevin Huerter led the Hawks with 27 points. Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the Sixers. This marked only the second year since 1973 when the NBA began seeding for the playoffs by conference when neither No. 1 seed will make the conference finals. West No. 1 seed Utah was eliminated by the Clippers.