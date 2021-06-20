Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were four lead changes in the first three innings before Philadelphia pulled away.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98 mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River. Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw and Karinchak. It is the most walks the Pirates have drawn in an inning since also coaxing six bases on balls in 1976 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

NEW YORK (AP) — Once they could finally get off the court, the Milwaukee Bucks feasted their eyes on a welcome sight in the locker room. The No. 8 on their board signified the number of wins remaining to win a championship, following a sweep of Miami followed by a survival against Brooklyn. The Bucks edged the Nets 115-111 on Saturday night in the first Game 7 to go overtime since 2006. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40 seconds left in OT. The third-seeded Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have not played like a top seed in the East against the Atlanta Hawks. The series is tied 3-3 and Game 7 is Sunday. The Sixers are trying to make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. The Hawks made it in 2015. The Hawks have already won two games in Philadelphia. They rallied from 26 points down in Game 5 and beat the Sixers. But they lost at home in Game 6. The Sixers have waited for this moment since they began their rebuild in 2013 and pinned their championship hopes on Joel Embiid and fellow All-Star Ben Simmons to carry them to their first championship since 1983.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks may be forced to play Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series without Bogdan Bogdanovic, the team’s top 3-point shooter. Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return. Coach Nate McMillan says the soreness is not related to the fracture in the same knee which forced Bogdanovic to miss 25 games this season. McMillan says “I really don’t know” if Bogdanovic can return for the decisive game of the series. The Hawks already have lost De’Andre Hunter to a knee injury.