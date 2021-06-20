Libyan guards accused of sexually assaulting minors

CAIRO (AP) — Human rights organizations in Libya have denounced the alleged sexual assaults and attempted rapes of young asylum-seekers from Somalia. They were locked up in a government-run detention center for vulnerable migrants in Tripoli after being freed from traffickers. But instead of being protected after traumatizing abuse in the hands of criminals, they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by guards, two victims have told The Associated Press. Five young women, including the two that have spoken to AP, remained locked up at the Shara al-Zawiya detention center as the U.N.’s refugee agency and other organizations work for their release. The Libyan government has not responded to questions by the AP.