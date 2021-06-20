Path Through History Weekend celebrated at Phelps Mansion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Sunday the Phelps Mansion Museum hosted the 'Path Through History Weekend', bringing the community a chance to celebrate some of New York State's history.

Sunday's exhibit featured 19th-century wooden tools that were once owned by Orville F. Ronk, a local cabinet maker who worked alongside various wood carvers that crafted the woodwork found throughout the Phelps Mansion.

Volunteer curator of the exhibit, Tamara Gates said Ronk was not only a carpenter at the Phelps Mansion.

"He also made boats for people locally," said Gates. "He was a ship's carpenter during the Civil War so he was actually a very colorful character."

Exhibit volunteer Doug Weeks said Orville Ronk contributed to the house in many ways.

"He probably was more into the shelving, the drawers, and the cabinetry," said Weeks. "That was most likely what his specialty was."

Ronk's tools were a donation to the exhibit along with an original piece he made.

"They gave us a beautiful bed that's upstairs in our master bedroom that was donated at the same time the tools were and that was in 1872, " said House Manager Joe Schuerch. "The bed was a wedding present for Mr. Ronk's new wife."

The Phelps Mansion holds tours of the property every Saturday and Sunday.

The next opportunity to attend a Path Through History Weekend exhibits will be in October during Columbus Day weekend.