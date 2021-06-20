Potential for severe thunderstorms to start the work week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm early off to the north and west 20%. Low of 65 (61-67). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and humid. Scattered showers will develop after 3 PM 40% PM. Few may become severe. Main concern will be the potential for damaging wind gust and flash flooding. High of 89 (85-91). Winds out of the southwest at at 10-20 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and storms 40%. Low of 57 (53-59). Winds out of the southwest becoming northwesterly at 5-10 MPH.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The last few hours of Father's Day will be dry for the majority of the Southern Tier. Small chance for a stray shower or storm to develop off to the north and west.



Monday will be the first full day of summer and it will sure feel like it. Temperatures in the upper 80s and dew points near 70 degrees. A cold front will approach the region during the late afternoon which will result in storms developing, a few of which could become severe. The main question is whether or not the storms will be more organized and form a line ahead of the front or remain scattered. Regardless chance for rain will linger into Tuesday morning.