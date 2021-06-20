Rumble Ponies finish series against the Sea Dogs with a win

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Portland Sea Dogs Sunday afternoon.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 7 (12-28), Sea Dogs - 2 (24-17)

Binghamton tied the game at one a piece in the first inning with a solo home run from Carlos Cortes. The Rumble Ponies took the lead with a two-run double from Yoel Romero.

Right handed pitcher Luc Rennie earned his first Double-A win of his career. In six innings, he finished with two strikeouts and allowed one run on six hits.

Binghamton begins a 12-game road trip starting Tuesday night against the Reading Fightin Phils.