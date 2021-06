NICHOLS, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office said Monday that one man was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred on Waite Road near Lynch Road around 11:41 a.m.

They said no arrests have been made in the investigation as of Monday morning but the public is not in danger.

Other details were unable to be released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.