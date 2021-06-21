3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit. Authorities say a person who was believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died. The attacker also was shot and killed. Officials didn’t describe the circumstances of the shooting in the city about 7 miles northwest of Denver.