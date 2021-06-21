2021 Graduation ceremonies held outdoors

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Many graduations are set to be held in person this weekend.

This will be the first time in over a year that the entire graduating class will have the opportunity to all be together due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations for the Binghamton City School District Eric Wilson said last years ceremonies were missing the full effect.

"It was a pretty authentic event last year but it lacked that full-class feel to it," Wilson said.

For Johnson City High School, they are set to hold an outdoor ceremony at their home turf.

"Recently the Governor did loosen the guidelines so we are holding our graduation outside in our Wildcat Stadium," Johnson City High School Principal Paula Grassi said.

Both school districts said they have alternative plans if weather prohibits outdoor ceremonies.