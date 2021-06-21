Companies give vaccines to workers, boosting Japan’s rollout

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. Beverage maker Suntory plans to inoculate 51,500 people, including part-time workers and employees’ families. Toyota, Fast Retailing and Rakuten are among 3,500 companies that have signed up for the drive. Universities are eligible in the same program, and small businesses can sign up separately. Getting companies involved is finally helping rev up Japan’s rollout. About 6% of Japanese people are fully vaccinated.