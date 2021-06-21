Fully vaccinated Canadians exempt from quarantine in July

TORONTO (AP) — Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens will be exempt from two weeks of quarantine when returning to the country in early July. The first stage in loosening the border restrictions begin at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on July 5. Canadians and permanent residents who return home will have to be fully vaccinated 14 days or more prior to the arrival to qualify for the exemption. Officials say those travelers must have two doses of a vaccine approved by Canada, provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.