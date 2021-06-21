German tourists investigated in Italy for fatal boat crash

ROME (AP) — Italian police say they are investigating two German tourists from Munich for a boat collision on Lake Garda which killed an Italian man and woman. Carabinieri paramilitary police on Monday didn’t immediately give details. Italian media said the woman’s body was found in the lake by Italian firefighter rescue divers on Sunday evening and that the man’s body was found in their small boat earlier in the day. Corriere della Sera said the victims’ boat was badly gashed near the bow, the man suffered a grave abdominal wound and one of the woman’s legs was partially torn off. Police located the tourists after people noticed their docked motorboat was damaged.