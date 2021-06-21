Gillibrand pushes free school lunches during stop in Ithaca

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Ithaca today pushing for new legislation that would make the Universal Meal Program for students permanent.

While the USDA is currently providing free meals as part of their pandemic response, it's only set to remain in effect through the 2021-2022 school year. The new legislation called the "Universal School Meals Program Act of 2021," would mean the free meals are here to stay.

She said it would not only ensure that all students have nutritious meals and are ready to learn, it would also work to de-stigmatize free lunches by providing them for everyone.

"Sometimes kids don't want to be singled out they feel that if everyone isn't having it they shouldn't have it either so we know that if everyone has access to it then everyone eats it," Sen. Gillibrand said.

The bill would also provide incentives for schools who buy from local farmers.