Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 on Sunday night. Trae Young scored 21 points. Kevin Huerter led the Hawks with 27 points. Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the Sixers. This marked only the second year since 1973 when the NBA began seeding for the playoffs by conference when neither No. 1 seed will make the conference finals. West No. 1 seed Utah was eliminated by the Clippers.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin. San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead. Sammy Long, a 25-year-old left-hander who debuted June 9, won his first major league start. Long allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He retired 10 of his final 11 batters.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging Naylor sent the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right, driving in Eddie Rosario to break a 1-all tie. The hit came after Pirates manager Derek Shelton pulled right-handed starter JT Brubaker with two out in the seventh. Brubaker threw just 76 pitches, gave up three hits and tied his career-high with nine strikeouts.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for escalating an on-court altercation in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Atlanta. The NBA says Embiid also failed to comply with an NBA Security interview following the on-court incident. Embiid fell on top of John Collins, leading to the altercation between the players. Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando was suspended for Sunday’s Game 7 for leaving the bench area.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are headed to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2015. The Hawks will open the series against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Atlanta went 20-47 last season and finished in a virtual tie for last in the Eastern Conference, percentage points ahead of Cleveland. The Hawks were one of eight teams excluded from the NBA’s restart. They are now one of the last four teams playing. Trae Young led the Hawks into their first playoff berth since 2017. They beat the New York Knicks in the first round. Atlanta then won three games in Philadelphia to take the semifinals.

ATLANTA (AP) — Jakob Glesnes’ blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-all tie with Atlanta United. Trailing 2-0, Cory Burke got Philadelphia on the board at the 84th minute with a follow off a rebound Atlanta keeper Bradley Guzan couldn’t control. Atlanta went up a pair at the 82nd minute when Anton Walkes converted a header off a cross from Brooks Lennon for his first goal of the season. Kacper Przybylko’s own goal at 58 minutes marked the first goal given up by the Union in three games.